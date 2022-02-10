The fear project – enabling mass murder

Hiroyuki Hamada

It’s chilling to hear some people say something like “85% of the Canadian truckers are vaccinated anyway”, after generously demonizing them as some sort of violent sub humans.



To be honest, I don’t even know what that means. 85% agreed to the injections? But there will be more injections, right? Or there is only 25% who don’t want to be injected?

People always object comparing any oppression to the holocaust, for a good reason, yes, but Jewish people in Germany in 1933 were less than 1% of the total population. Taking away basic human rights from 25% of the population while baselessly and systemically calling them “selfish”, “health hazard”, “fascists” and so on is a huge deal. Canadian people have been subjected to very harsh lockdown measures as well as injection mandates. My friend who hasn’t been injected told me that she can’t even get on a train. And I mean if you have a family, one of them would be unvaccinated. Don’t you stand for your family members or your friends? Or you suddenly pretend that you don’t know them? You just do what you are told? Exclude them? Vilify then?



And the whole thing is certainly not just about the injections. The set of lockdowns devastated lives of the most oppressed people in countless ways. It is reflected in the fact that the rich and powerful have made unprecedented financial gain for the past two years in addition to a whole set of tools of oppression.

Now, there are people who are sincerely scared of the virus. But statistically speaking, across the globe, this virus in question is not anymore dangerous than other seasonal respiratory illnesses. Even in the US, the excess deaths for the past years are within the statistical margin, indicating some sort of miss labeling. On top of that, we have overwhelming numbers of people with obesity in the US significantly increasing the deaths. We have also learned that a bulk of the deaths came from locked down nursing homes. We’ve heard testimonies of deadly sedatives being used under such circumstances. We know that effective early treatments were prohibited in order to prioritize gene therapy injections, deadly ventilators and deadly remdesivir. All these corporate measures have created the mantra of “1 million deaths” in the US. Is it the virus or the capitalism that has killed people? So I’m sorry to say, the fear of the virus is not based on facts. Or at least, we could reasonably have different opinions on the matter. It’s flatly wrong and criminal to censor varying opinions on this matter of life and death.

But fear is fear you might say. That’s right. But I have a relative who has refused to travel to countries where Muslims are, because of “the terrorists”. So Muslims are scary. Right? Fear is fear?

No, that’s discrimination. That’s the perception that allowed millions of deaths, destruction of countries and creation of numerous refugees due to the US military aggression.

And that’s the same relative who discriminates against unvaccinated people, because of the fear.

So what about the fear of the experimental gene therapy injections? We keep hearing that they are safe, but vaksine adverse effect reporting systems across the globe are recording significant numbers of deaths and injuries. The fear of children’s intellectual capabilities diminishing due to the continuous mask wearing? The fear of young athletes dropping dead with heart disease? The fear of reports indicating negative efficacy of the gene therapy injections—meaning that you get sicker by the injections? The fear of the criminal history of the companies making those injections? The fear of the corrupt politicians who are dying to inject you? The fear of the ongoing capitalist restructuring associated with the virus event? All these are defined as dangerous misinformation, conspiracy theory and so on.

But really? Countless doctors and scientists risking their livelihoods in speaking out for what? How come nurses, who have dealt with the whole virus event, have protested mandatory injections?

How convenient that our behaviors are firmly guided by this obvious curation of our fears? And if those suppressed fears are indeed true, there will be many people who will end up in prisons. That’s probably one of the reasons why those fears are suppressed. Needless to say that’s also a huge deal. That means that those who have supported the virus narratives and lockdowns have potentially aided mass murderers.

But it’s never too late to do the right thing. We should look up to those health professionals, who have spoken with enormous courage knowing that they have been a part of the criminal acts, with gratitude and respect.

Hiroyuki Hamada (b. 1968, Tokyo) has exhibited throughout the United States and in Europe and is represented by Bookstein Projects. He has been awarded various residencies including those at the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center, the Edward F. Albee Foundation/William Flanagan Memorial Creative Person’s Center, the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and the MacDowell Colony. Hamada’s work has been featured in various publications, including Stokstad and Cothren’s widely used art history text book Art: A Brief History (Pearseon). In 1998 he was the recipient of a Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant; he was a two time recipient of New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowships (2009 and 2017), and was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2018. Hamada lives and works in East Hampton, New York.