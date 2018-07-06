The Wall Will Fall Partial Relocation

Just a very short note to mention that I will be updating The Wall Will Fall periodically and when I have the time – all my articles and interviews will be immediately uploaded to my Patreon site – https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley

Thank you so much for following.

Photographs in this note were taken in Jebrin Registration Centre in December 2016 as civilians were finally escaping almost five years of occupation by a number of extremist militant factions that included the terrorist group, Nusra Front – all armed, funded and promoted by the West and state-aligned media, as “freedom fighters” and “moderate rebels”.

IMG_1463

 

